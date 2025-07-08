Kozhikode DMO warns against Nipah infection
Kozhikode has issued a health alert after two Nipah virus cases were confirmed in nearby Malappuram and Palakkad—one sadly resulting in a death.
While there are no current cases in Kozhikode itself, 87 locals are being closely watched out of 425 contacts traced across the three districts.
The alert went out on Sunday.
Avoiding bat or animal droppings is key
Health officials say to skip fruits or veggies that look like they've been nibbled by bats or animals, and avoid anything that's fallen to the ground.
Keep your food and water sealed tight, and always wash your hands if you might've touched animal droppings.
Over 1,600 households visited so far
Teams are checking homes within a 3-kilometer radius of where the cases popped up, trying to find how the virus spread.
So far, 65 teams have visited over 1,600 households to track contacts and share info about staying safe.
Helplines are open if you need advice or help—authorities want everyone informed and protected as they keep monitoring the situation.