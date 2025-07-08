Kozhikode DMO warns against Nipah infection

Health officials say to skip fruits or veggies that look like they've been nibbled by bats or animals, and avoid anything that's fallen to the ground. Keep your food and water sealed tight, and always wash your hands if you might've touched animal droppings.

Over 1,600 households visited so far

Teams are checking homes within a 3-kilometer radius of where the cases popped up, trying to find how the virus spread.

So far, 65 teams have visited over 1,600 households to track contacts and share info about staying safe.

Helplines are open if you need advice or help—authorities want everyone informed and protected as they keep monitoring the situation.