India to reshape BRICS grouping in 2026: PM Modi
India is set to take the lead of BRICS in 2026, with PM Modi sharing his vision at the recent summit in Rio de Janeiro.
He wants to rebrand the group as "Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability," focusing on people-first projects, stronger teamwork against global challenges, and lessons learned from COVID-19.
Modi pushes for 'AI for all' initiative
Modi aims to push for inclusive growth—think more jobs, tech innovation, and better healthcare—much like India did during its G20 presidency.
At the summit, he also chatted with leaders from Cuba, Malaysia, Uruguay, and Bolivia about boosting trade and working together on AI under India's "AI for All" initiative.
Up next: Modi heads to Brazil for talks with President Lula da Silva.