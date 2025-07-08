Family of 5 murdered over witchcraft suspicions in Bihar
In Bihar's Purnea district, five members of a tribal family were murdered and their bodies set on fire after villagers accused them of practicing witchcraft.
The victims included Babu Lal Oraon, his elderly mother Kanto Devi, wife Sita Devi, son Manjeet Kumar, and daughter-in-law Rani Devi.
Sixteen-year-old Sonu Oraon was the only one to escape and alert police.
Attackers burned the bodies on village outskirts
The attack happened late Sunday night when about 40-50 villagers stormed the family's home.
Sonu told police his mother was beaten first before the others were killed trying to help her.
Afterward, the attackers burned the bodies on the village outskirts.
Police have arrested two suspects and detained several others for questioning as they investigate whether more people from the community were involved.
The case has sparked concern about how dangerous superstitions can turn into real-life violence.