Jagannath Temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' restoration finished
Just in time for the Niladri Bije festival, repairs to the famous Ratna Bhandar treasury at Puri's Jagannath Temple are finally done.
Over 95 days, 80 specialists swapped out about 520 damaged stone blocks and fixed up both the inner and outer chambers—no small feat for a place that holds some of India's most treasured gold and silver.
Now, officials are waiting on government clearance to check and return all those valuables.
Last inventory in 1978
The Ratna Bhandar isn't just any room—it's said to store nearly 128kg of gold and over 200kg of silver, with its last inventory way back in 1978.
For the first time in 46 years, the inner chamber was opened up for restoration.
With new stainless steel beams added for strength (using traditional methods), temple authorities say everything is set for a safe festival season—and soon, a much-awaited official count of these legendary treasures.