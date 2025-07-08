Jagannath Temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' restoration finished

Last inventory in 1978

The Ratna Bhandar isn't just any room—it's said to store nearly 128kg of gold and over 200kg of silver, with its last inventory way back in 1978.

For the first time in 46 years, the inner chamber was opened up for restoration.

With new stainless steel beams added for strength (using traditional methods), temple authorities say everything is set for a safe festival season—and soon, a much-awaited official count of these legendary treasures.