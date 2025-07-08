Faridabad security guards kill man mistaken for thief India Jul 08, 2025

In Faridabad's Sector 10, two security guards have been arrested for allegedly beating 26-year-old Rakesh Kumar to death.

The guards mistook him for a thief late at night and attacked him when he couldn't answer their questions clearly.

Kumar, who was reportedly intoxicated and visiting his father, was found badly injured on the roadside the next morning and later died from serious internal injuries.