Gurugram man murders wife, surrenders to police
In Gurugram's Rajendra Park, a heated argument between Ketan Pathak (34) and his wife Jyoti Pathak (31) turned deadly on Sunday.
After Jyoti slapped their four-year-old daughter and then Ketan, he allegedly strangled her with her leggings.
Shocked by what happened, Ketan tried to hang himself but stopped and surrendered to the police.
Neighbors say couple fought often
Ketan is now in custody as police investigate the case; Jyoti's body was found at home with signs of assault.
Neighbors say fights between the couple were common, though Jyoti's family hasn't filed a complaint yet.
Sadly, this case highlights how domestic violence remains a big issue in Gurugram.