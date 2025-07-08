Gurugram man murders wife, surrenders to police India Jul 08, 2025

In Gurugram's Rajendra Park, a heated argument between Ketan Pathak (34) and his wife Jyoti Pathak (31) turned deadly on Sunday.

After Jyoti slapped their four-year-old daughter and then Ketan, he allegedly strangled her with her leggings.

Shocked by what happened, Ketan tried to hang himself but stopped and surrendered to the police.