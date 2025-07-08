PM Modi's unique gifts to Trinidadian, Argentine leaders

To Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister, Modi gifted a silver replica of Ayodhya 's Ram Temple, handmade by Uttar Pradesh artisans, along with a metal 'kalash' filled with holy Saryu river water. Both gifts are all about sharing Indian traditions of devotion and purity.

Artistic pieces for Argentina leaders

In Argentina, President Javier Milei received a hand-etched silver lion on fuchsite stone—a nod to courage and leadership.

The Vice President got a Madhubani painting of the sun, showing off Bihar's folk art style. It's Modi's way of spotlighting India's artistic diversity on the world stage.