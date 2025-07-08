Next Article
Maharashtra schools remain open amidst teacher protests
Schools across Maharashtra will run as usual on July 8 and 9, even though thousands of teachers are set to protest in Mumbai's Azad Maidan.
The teachers, backed by major unions, want the government to release long-promised financial aid for aided and partially aided schools.
This protest isn't new—it follows a 75-day strike that began last August after repeated government delays, despite official promises.
Teachers warn they'll keep protesting if nothing changes after July 9.
While classes continue to avoid disrupting students, the standoff highlights ongoing funding gaps and could shape future education policies in the state.