Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Eyewitnesses blame narrow gates, no lighting

The stampede occurred around 7:40pm (with some reports saying 7:30pm) near the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chorbagan) Puja pandal under Girish Park Police Station.

The Kolkata Police attributed the incident to a heavy influx of visitors during rainfall.

Eyewitnesses were quoted as saying that devotees had been queuing for about an hour-and-a-half to enter the pandal, and with rain pouring down, there was a rush to get inside.