Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: Eyewitnesses blame narrow gates, no lighting
What's the story
A stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saptami evening left at least 19 dead and around 25 injured (with some reports claiming the injured numbered 35). Eyewitnesses reported that the entrance and exit gates were narrow and there was no lighting in the area. "The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area," one witness, whose family members were hospitalized, told India Today.
Contributing factors
Rain triggers rush at pandal, leading to stampede
The stampede occurred around 7:40pm (with some reports saying 7:30pm) near the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chorbagan) Puja pandal under Girish Park Police Station.
The Kolkata Police attributed the incident to a heavy influx of visitors during rainfall.
Eyewitnesses were quoted as saying that devotees had been queuing for about an hour-and-a-half to enter the pandal, and with rain pouring down, there was a rush to get inside.
Safety concerns
No police or volunteers during chaos
Witnesses also complained about the absence of police or volunteers during the chaos.
"In that situation, there were no police or volunteers. There was nothing," a witness told IANS.
A section of the pandal reportedly collapsed amid the pandemonium, further aggravating fears.
Some injured were taken to the hospital on motorcycles as bystanders tried to assist them.
Aftermath measures
Injured sent to hospital, helpline set up
The injured were rushed to Calcutta Medical College Hospital with the help of police reinforcements, fire brigade personnel, and ambulances.
The West Bengal government has also set up a toll-free helpline (18003455678) for those affected by the tragedy.
Despite heavy rain lashing Kolkata from Saptami afternoon, devotees continued visiting pandals with umbrellas until the stampede occurred during evening rush hours.