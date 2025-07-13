Next Article
Tragic incident: Child killed in Patna hotel room
A heartbreaking incident unfolded near Patna railway station, where a six-year-old boy named Sunny died after his father allegedly threw him to the floor during an argument with his mother in their hotel room.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Sunny couldn't be saved.
Father on the run
After the tragedy, the father, Prabhakar Mahoto, fled the scene and is currently on the run. The family was visiting Patna at the time.
Police have registered a case and are actively searching for Mahoto. An officer shared that they are committed to ensuring justice in this matter.