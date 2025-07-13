Delhi auto driver nabbed for ₹20 lakh jewellery theft
A 49-year-old auto driver named Wasim was arrested in Delhi for allegedly stealing gold jewelry worth ₹20 lakh from a couple.
The incident happened on June 27, when the couple took his auto from Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal.
Wasim pretended his vehicle broke down and asked them to switch to another auto, which was occupied by his associates posing as fellow passengers, giving the gang a chance to steal their valuables.
Investigators are chasing leads to find Wasim's accomplices
Wasim was part of a group that targeted early morning travelers at major bus terminals, using fake breakdowns as their trick.
With at least eight previous cases against him, he was caught on July 10; police recovered the auto and ₹11,000 in cash.
Now, investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and chasing leads to find Wasim's accomplices and uncover more about this organized theft ring that preys on passengers just trying to get around town.