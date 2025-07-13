Delhi auto driver nabbed for ₹20 lakh jewellery theft

Investigators are chasing leads to find Wasim's accomplices

Wasim was part of a group that targeted early morning travelers at major bus terminals, using fake breakdowns as their trick.

With at least eight previous cases against him, he was caught on July 10; police recovered the auto and ₹11,000 in cash.

Now, investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and chasing leads to find Wasim's accomplices and uncover more about this organized theft ring that preys on passengers just trying to get around town.