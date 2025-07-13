Next Article
Gujarat bridge collapse: Search for missing man continues
A section of the Gambhira Bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district collapsed, leaving 20 people dead and several injured.
Among those affected is Vikram Padhiyar, a 22-year-old from Anand district, who is still missing.
The bridge, a 40-year-old structure spanning the Mahisagar River, connects Anand and Vadodara.
Search operations on, engineers suspended
Teams from the NDRF and SDRF are searching both upstream and downstream, but shifting river tides are making things tough.
Four engineers have been suspended over alleged negligence in maintaining the bridge.
Investigations are ongoing, with a high-level committee set to report within a month as officials look into why Gujarat has seen repeated bridge failures lately.