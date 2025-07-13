Tragic accident claims 4 lives on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway India Jul 13, 2025

A serious accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway near Jayapura gate, Ramanagara, took the lives of four people on Sunday (July 13, 2025).

Their car lost control at high speed and hit a parapet wall, flipping over while they were on their way to a family function from Mandya and K.R. Pete.