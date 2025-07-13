Next Article
Tragic accident claims 4 lives on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
A serious accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway near Jayapura gate, Ramanagara, took the lives of four people on Sunday (July 13, 2025).
Their car lost control at high speed and hit a parapet wall, flipping over while they were on their way to a family function from Mandya and K.R. Pete.
Victims on their way to family function
The victims have been identified as Thamanna Gowda (27), Mutthuraj (55), Sanju (28), and driver Sachin (27).
Police say overspeeding was likely to blame.
A case has been filed, and the Ramanagara traffic police are investigating what happened.