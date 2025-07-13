Next Article
Manipur insurgents transform looted arms into sniper rifles
Since May 2023, the ongoing clashes between Manipur's Meitei and Kuki communities have seen insurgents steal over 6,000 guns from police armories.
Many of these—like .303s, AK-47s, and INSAS rifles—have been reworked into makeshift sniper rifles with added scopes and reinforced butts for longer-range attacks.
Over 500 illegal guns seized this summer
These modified weapons have fueled more targeted, long-distance violence in a conflict that's already left 260 dead.
Security forces responded with raids across the region this summer, seizing more than 500 illegal guns—including sniper rifles and grenade launchers—in an effort to disrupt insurgent groups as peace remains fragile.