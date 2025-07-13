Manipur insurgents transform looted arms into sniper rifles India Jul 13, 2025

Since May 2023, the ongoing clashes between Manipur's Meitei and Kuki communities have seen insurgents steal over 6,000 guns from police armories.

Many of these—like .303s, AK-47s, and INSAS rifles—have been reworked into makeshift sniper rifles with added scopes and reinforced butts for longer-range attacks.