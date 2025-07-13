Meet the AAIB team probing Air India AI171 crash

Investigators looking into various aspects

The team includes both pilots and engineers, bringing together hands-on flying experience and technical know-how.

They're digging into everything from technical glitches to weather conditions and human factors to help make flying safer in the future.

A big step forward: investigators managed to recover crucial data—49 hours of flight info and two hours of cockpit audio—from one of the plane's recorders, thanks to help from US safety officials.

However, some data couldn't be saved due to heavy damage.