Meet the AAIB team probing Air India AI171 crash
India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is looking into the Air India flight AI171 crash on June 12, which sadly claimed all 260 lives on board.
The probe is being led by Sanjay Kumar Singh and Jasbir Singh Larhga, with a team of aviation experts working to uncover what went wrong.
Investigators looking into various aspects
The team includes both pilots and engineers, bringing together hands-on flying experience and technical know-how.
They're digging into everything from technical glitches to weather conditions and human factors to help make flying safer in the future.
A big step forward: investigators managed to recover crucial data—49 hours of flight info and two hours of cockpit audio—from one of the plane's recorders, thanks to help from US safety officials.
However, some data couldn't be saved due to heavy damage.