Maharashtra government to lift liquor licence freeze
Maharashtra's plan to open hundreds of new liquor shops has been paused.
The state government wanted to end a 50-year cap and add over 2,000 new licenses, hoping to boost revenue and make buying alcohol more convenient.
But strong objections from Shiv Sena ministers and disagreements in the ruling coalition led Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to hit pause for now.
Why more shops could be a problem
Liquor taxes fund big welfare schemes like 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin,' but Maharashtra actually has far fewer liquor shops per person than neighboring states.
While more shops could mean more revenue (and maybe shorter lines), leaders worry about public backlash—especially with new rules planned for local approvals in residential areas.
The standoff shows just how tricky it is to balance money needs, politics, and what people want on the ground.