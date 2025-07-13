Maharashtra government to lift liquor licence freeze

Why more shops could be a problem

Liquor taxes fund big welfare schemes like 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin,' but Maharashtra actually has far fewer liquor shops per person than neighboring states.

While more shops could mean more revenue (and maybe shorter lines), leaders worry about public backlash—especially with new rules planned for local approvals in residential areas.

The standoff shows just how tricky it is to balance money needs, politics, and what people want on the ground.