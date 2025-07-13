Odisha student's self-immolation sparks political uproar
A 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, set herself on fire after allegedly facing repeated sexual harassment by her department head, Samir Kumar Sahu.
She's now fighting for her life with severe burns at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
The incident has shaken Odisha, putting a spotlight on campus safety and sparking major political backlash.
Professor arrested, college principal suspended
The accused professor was arrested and the college principal suspended after the student's earlier complaints and protests were ignored.
Leaders like former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have condemned what happened, calling for justice and real change.
The case has fueled public outcry about how poorly harassment complaints are handled in colleges, making students everywhere question if their campuses are truly safe.