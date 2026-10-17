17 dead, including child, in Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

The police statement also confirmed that reinforcements from various emergency services were deployed, including the Control Room, Fire Brigade, Kolkata Police, DMG team, and ambulances.

"The Puja Pandal is now closed to visitors," they said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the hospital to assess the situation.

According to NDTV, witnesses reported that many people fainted during the stampede due to narrow entry and exit gates at the pandal.