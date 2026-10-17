17 dead, including child, in Kolkata Durga Puja stampede
What's the story
A stampede at the Chor Bagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday evening left 17 people dead and several injured. The victims included 13 women and a child. The incident occurred around 7:40pm at the exit gate of the pandal due to heavy crowds amid rain. "All injured persons were rescued and taken to MCH (Medical College and Hospital)," Kolkata Police said in a statement.
Rescue efforts
Puja pandal closed to visitors
The police statement also confirmed that reinforcements from various emergency services were deployed, including the Control Room, Fire Brigade, Kolkata Police, DMG team, and ambulances.
"The Puja Pandal is now closed to visitors," they said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the hospital to assess the situation.
According to NDTV, witnesses reported that many people fainted during the stampede due to narrow entry and exit gates at the pandal.
Ongoing investigation
Not clear how incident happened, says organizer
Bikash Das, a Puja organizer, said they are currently focused on rescue work and taking the injured to the hospital.
He added that it is unclear how the incident happened.
"It is not clear as of now how this incident happened," Das was quoted as saying. "For now, our emphasis is on rescue work."
Compensation announced
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee react
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident "extremely distressing" and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given ₹50,000 each.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and postponed his political events in West Bengal to visit those injured in the hospital.
Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at the incident and prayed for a speedy recovery for all those injured.
Twitter Post
PM announces ex-gratia compensation
The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/6CLxoRkZy6— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 17, 2026