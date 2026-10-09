CJP protest: Railways cancels Delhi-bound trains on October 10
What's the story
The Indian Railways has canceled all Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4:00am and 2:00pm on October 10. The decision was taken in anticipation of severe traffic congestion around the two stations, according to a report by The Times of India. The order was issued by the railway department's coaching directorate on October 9.
Cancelation details
Trains leaving after 2pm on Friday will also be canceled
According to the order, all Mail and Express trains leaving their originating stations after 2:00pm on Friday will be canceled at source.
These trains were scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4:00am and 2:00pm on Saturday.
The decision was taken due to anticipated severe traffic congestion in areas around the two stations.
Possible connection
Cancellations amid protests
The cancellations come amid ongoing protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).
However, railway officials have not confirmed whether the train cancellations are related to these protests.
In light of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests on October 10, numerous CCTV cameras have been installed in the area around Jantar Mantar. Section 163 of BNSS has also been enforced in the area.