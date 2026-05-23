Transformer explosion strands Gurugram Rapid Metro passengers, DMRC restores service

Gurugram 220 kVA transformer sparked blackouts

The blackout happened during a sweltering 41 Celsius heat wave, making it extra rough for residents and businesses across several sectors.

Officials said overheating in a 220 kVA transformer led to an oil leak and explosion, causing fires and blackouts at five substations.

Key areas like Sectors 52 and 56 lost power too, showing just how much Gurugram's infrastructure was affected.