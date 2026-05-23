Transformer explosion strands Gurugram Rapid Metro passengers, DMRC restores service
India
On Friday evening, a transformer explosion in Gurugram's Sector 72 knocked out power and halted metro services for almost an hour.
The outage hit around 7:50pm leaving passengers stuck on Rapid Metro trains. Some even had to walk along the tracks.
Thankfully, DMRC got things running again by 8:33pm.
Gurugram 220 kVA transformer sparked blackouts
The blackout happened during a sweltering 41 Celsius heat wave, making it extra rough for residents and businesses across several sectors.
Officials said overheating in a 220 kVA transformer led to an oil leak and explosion, causing fires and blackouts at five substations.
Key areas like Sectors 52 and 56 lost power too, showing just how much Gurugram's infrastructure was affected.