Traveling by train this Deepavali? Read about new security measures

What else is new?

Expect more RPF and GRP teams (with sniffer dogs!) and extra camera surveillance at busy stations like Palakkad Junction and Mangaluru Central.

Ticket checks will be stricter than usual.

Carrying flammable stuff can land you a fine up to ₹1,000 or even jail time for up to three years under the Railway Act.

If you spot anything odd, you can call the toll-free helpline 139—passengers are encouraged to help keep travel safe by reporting anything suspicious this festive season.