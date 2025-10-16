Traveling by train this Deepavali? Read about new security measures
Traveling by train this Deepavali? The Palakkad railway division is stepping up security to keep things safe during the festival rush.
Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) are running extra checks, and Divisional Railway Manager Madhukar Roat is reminding everyone not to carry firecrackers, gas cylinders, or matchboxes—they're risky and not allowed on trains.
What else is new?
Expect more RPF and GRP teams (with sniffer dogs!) and extra camera surveillance at busy stations like Palakkad Junction and Mangaluru Central.
Ticket checks will be stricter than usual.
Carrying flammable stuff can land you a fine up to ₹1,000 or even jail time for up to three years under the Railway Act.
If you spot anything odd, you can call the toll-free helpline 139—passengers are encouraged to help keep travel safe by reporting anything suspicious this festive season.