President Murmu's Sabarimala visit: First-ever motorcade on traditional route
President Droupadi Murmu is set to make history as the first Indian president to travel by motorcade to Sabarimala Sannidhanam.
Her convoy—six vehicles strong, with an off-road ride and ambulance—will roll down the 4.5km Swamy Ayyappan Road and traditional trekking route, all under tight SPG security.
Temple board assures rituals will be respected
Even with all the security, the temple board promises every ritual and tradition will be respected.
President Murmu and her team will carry the Irumudi (the classic pilgrimage bundle) and break coconuts at the 18th holy step, just like regular devotees.
Usually, only emergency vehicles are allowed on this sacred path.
A new chapter for Sabarimala temple
This isn't just a VIP visit—it's a big moment for balancing old traditions with modern security.
Letting a presidential convoy onto the traditional route is a first, and it shows how seriously both the temple and government are taking this historic occasion.
For Sabarimala, it's a new chapter in welcoming high-profile guests while keeping its unique customs alive.