Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Two-year-old girl kidnapped from family's makeshift shelter
India
A two-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped from her family's makeshift shelter under a flyover in Chithode, Erode district, Tamil Nadu, on October 16, 2025.
Her parents, Venkatesh and Keerthana—who had moved from Andhra Pradesh—woke up to find their daughter gone after the family slept under a mosquito net.
Police have started checking local CCTV footage
After searching on their own with no luck, the parents went to the police, who confirmed a kidnapping and set up three special teams to help find the child.
Officers are now checking local CCTV footage for clues.