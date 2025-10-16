Next Article
Bengaluru's new expressway will cut city traffic jams by 40%
India
Bengaluru's getting a major upgrade: the state cabinet just approved the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), a massive 117-km, eight-lane expressway.
This new road will connect Tumakuru Road to Mysuru Road via Yelahanka and Electronic City and promises to cut city traffic jams by nearly 40%.
The BBC will have service roads, cycle tracks
If you're tired of endless commutes, here's some hope—the BBC will have service roads, cycle tracks, and space set aside for a future Metro line.
The project is run by the Bengaluru Development Authority and aims to finish in just two years.
By connecting key parts of the city and planning for future growth, it could make getting around way easier and give a real boost to Bengaluru's vibe and economy.