The BBC will have service roads, cycle tracks

If you're tired of endless commutes, here's some hope—the BBC will have service roads, cycle tracks, and space set aside for a future Metro line.

The project is run by the Bengaluru Development Authority and aims to finish in just two years.

By connecting key parts of the city and planning for future growth, it could make getting around way easier and give a real boost to Bengaluru's vibe and economy.