Andhra Pradesh just made buying liquor way more complicated
Andhra Pradesh just launched a new Daily Genuineness Verification System to crack down on fake liquor and keep people safe.
Starting October 15, 2025, every bottle of liquor sold in the state gets a QR code scan at the shop, making it much harder for counterfeit booze to slip through.
How does the system work?
Only liquor supplied by the A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) is allowed, and each bottle is scanned with the A.P. Excise Suraksha App before sale.
Officers will do daily surprise checks to keep things honest.
Plus, anyone can use the app to check if their bottle is legit and report anything fishy through a 24/7 helpline—so everyone gets to play a part in keeping things safe.