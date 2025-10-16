Andhra Pradesh just made buying liquor way more complicated

How does the system work?

Only liquor supplied by the A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) is allowed, and each bottle is scanned with the A.P. Excise Suraksha App before sale.

Officers will do daily surprise checks to keep things honest.

Plus, anyone can use the app to check if their bottle is legit and report anything fishy through a 24/7 helpline—so everyone gets to play a part in keeping things safe.