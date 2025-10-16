MP: Man points gun at officer over unpaid salary

Najgarh previously went viral for drinking on duty

The employee, Manish Najgarh, accused the officer of holding back his pay for over a year, but officials say his salary was actually cleared up to September 2025.

Najgarh was suspended right after the incident and now faces legal action for threatening a government official.

This isn't his first run-in with trouble—he'd previously gone viral for erratic behavior, including instances of drinking on duty.