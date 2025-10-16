Next Article
MP: Man points gun at officer over unpaid salary
India
A hospital dresser in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, pulled a gun on a Block Medical Officer, allegedly over unpaid salary.
The moment was caught on video and quickly spread online, leaving hospital staff and patients unsettled.
Najgarh previously went viral for drinking on duty
The employee, Manish Najgarh, accused the officer of holding back his pay for over a year, but officials say his salary was actually cleared up to September 2025.
Najgarh was suspended right after the incident and now faces legal action for threatening a government official.
This isn't his first run-in with trouble—he'd previously gone viral for erratic behavior, including instances of drinking on duty.