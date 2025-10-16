Bihar voter list update: Election Commission calls allegations 'baseless'
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has defended its recent update to Bihar's voter list, saying the removal of 65 lakh names was due to reasons like deaths, people moving away, or duplicate entries—not religion.
The final list, published on September 30, 2024, now has 7.42 crore voters.
The ECI called allegations of unfairly targeting Muslims "baseless" and "communal."
Supreme Court reviewing petition on voter list changes
With Bihar's Assembly elections just around the corner, the Supreme Court is reviewing a petition that questions the fairness of this voter list revision.
Opposition parties and civil groups worry that so many deletions could affect who gets to vote and, ultimately, the election results.
The Court's involvement is meant to keep the process transparent and fair for everyone.