Kerala: 12 students injured in bus collision
India
Two school busses from different schools in Koothattukulam collided at a junction on Thursday afternoon, leaving 12 students and two drivers with minor injuries.
The crash happened around 4pm when one bus was entering the main road and hit another, causing damage to the front of both vehicles.
Everyone who was hurt was taken to nearby hospitals and, thankfully, no one was seriously injured.
Authorities quickly arranged rides for the rest of the students to get home safely.
Police cleared the scene soon after, and traffic was back to normal.