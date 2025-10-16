Travel: Explore India's only 'golden' temple dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi

The temple's dome and entrance halls are covered in layers of real gold foil, all hand-crafted on copper plates. Visitors follow a unique 1.8-km star-shaped path, inspired by the Sri Chakra, with spiritual messages along the way. The grounds include peaceful gardens and a pond filled with water from India's major rivers—believed to bring blessings.

Best time to visit

Sripuram comes alive during Diwali, drawing thousands for special prayers and lighting up beautifully at night.

Entry is free, but you'll need to dress traditionally and book ahead for special rituals.

With meditation spaces and places to stay, it's not just a temple—it's a year-round destination for reflection and good vibes.