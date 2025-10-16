Postal workers to get 60-day bonus ahead of Diwali

Bonus calculation details

For regular employees, the bonus is calculated using their average salary, with a maximum salary cap of ₹7,000 per month for calculation purposes.

GDS staff get a bonus based on their TRCA and dearness allowance, while casual workers will receive an ad-hoc bonus on a notional salary of ₹1,200.

The bonus isn't just for current staff—it also includes those retiring, resigning, or transferring after March 31, 2025.

It's a way to recognize everyone's hard work and help make the festive season a bit brighter.