Postal workers to get 60-day bonus ahead of Diwali
Good news for postal workers this Diwali! The Department of Posts is giving a 60-day Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to its employees, just in time for the festival.
Announced by the Ministry of Communications, this bonus covers Group C, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), non-gazetted Group B employees, Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), and full-time casual laborers.
Bonus calculation details
For regular employees, the bonus is calculated using their average salary, with a maximum salary cap of ₹7,000 per month for calculation purposes.
GDS staff get a bonus based on their TRCA and dearness allowance, while casual workers will receive an ad-hoc bonus on a notional salary of ₹1,200.
The bonus isn't just for current staff—it also includes those retiring, resigning, or transferring after March 31, 2025.
It's a way to recognize everyone's hard work and help make the festive season a bit brighter.