India pushes for '0 tolerance' approach to terrorism at NAM

Singh criticizes UN Security Council members for shielding terrorist groups

Singh pointed to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack in Jammu & Kashmir as an example of cross-border terrorism.

He also criticized some UN Security Council members for shielding groups like The Resistance Front, hinting at Pakistan and China.

India is pushing NAM to unite against terrorism, and also wants the group to push for fairer global systems on issues like climate change and debt, showing how security and global cooperation go hand in hand.