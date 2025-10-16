Next Article
India pushes for '0 tolerance' approach to terrorism at NAM
India
At the 2025 Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) meeting in Kampala, India called for a strict "zero tolerance" approach to terrorism.
Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh told member countries that any support or cover-up of terrorism will eventually harm those involved.
Singh criticizes UN Security Council members for shielding terrorist groups
Singh pointed to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack in Jammu & Kashmir as an example of cross-border terrorism.
He also criticized some UN Security Council members for shielding groups like The Resistance Front, hinting at Pakistan and China.
India is pushing NAM to unite against terrorism, and also wants the group to push for fairer global systems on issues like climate change and debt, showing how security and global cooperation go hand in hand.