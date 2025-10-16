'Not aware': MEA rejects Trump's claim of call with Modi 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied any conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday. This comes after Trump claimed that PM Modi assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia. "On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump...I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Claim details Trump claimed PM assured him about halting Russian oil imports Trump had said during a White House event that PM Modi assured him India would stop buying Russian oil. He acknowledged that halting shipments immediately was a "little bit of a process" but expressed confidence it would be resolved soon. He also said that he plans to persuade China to do the same, adding that pressuring Beijing would be "relatively easy compared to what we did...in the Middle East."

Reactions Earlier response to Trump In a careful response to Trump's claims, the MEA earlier emphasized that India's import policies are focused on protecting the interests of Indian consumers in a volatile energy market. MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said, "Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective." He also said that ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. "This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions," the statement added