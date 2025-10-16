21st century will be India's century, says PM in AP India Oct 16, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and said, "I am confident that the 21st century is going to be the century of India. The 21st century is going to be the century of 1.4 billion Indians."

He kicked off and laid the foundation for projects worth ₹13,430 crore across key sectors like industry, power, roads, railways, defense manufacturing, and petroleum.