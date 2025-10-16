21st century will be India's century, says PM in AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and said, "I am confident that the 21st century is going to be the century of India. The 21st century is going to be the century of 1.4 billion Indians."
He kicked off and laid the foundation for projects worth ₹13,430 crore across key sectors like industry, power, roads, railways, defense manufacturing, and petroleum.
'Viksit Bharat' by 2047
Modi's visit wasn't just about ribbon-cutting—he's pushing for a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047, India's 100th year of independence.
Big projects include a ₹2,880 crore transmission system to boost renewable energy, new industrial hubs expected to bring in ₹21,000 crore investment and create around one lakh jobs, and major upgrades to highways.
He also highlighted India's growing self-reliance in manufacturing and defense.
Modi's morning prayers and infrastructure push
Modi began his day with prayers at the historic Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple alongside Andhra Pradesh leaders.
The focus on infrastructure and energy is part of a larger plan to power up India's growth and opportunities for young people by 2047.