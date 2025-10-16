Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah declares Abujhmarh, North Bastar free of Naxals

Only a few Naxal strongholds remain in South Bastar

This is a big step for the region, as Shah says only a few Naxal strongholds remain in South Bastar and promises they'll be dealt with soon.

Since January 2024, over 2,100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1,785 have been arrested, and 477 have been eliminated.

The government's approach is clear: those who give up violence are welcomed back, but those who keep fighting will face the wrath of our forces.

Shah reaffirmed the goal to end Naxalism by March 2026, saying these surrenders show security efforts are working.