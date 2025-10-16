Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah declares Abujhmarh, North Bastar free of Naxals
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just announced that Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh are now free from Naxal influence, after 170 militants surrendered on Thursday—bringing the two-day total to 258.
Shah called this a "landmark day" in the fight against left-wing extremism.
Only a few Naxal strongholds remain in South Bastar
This is a big step for the region, as Shah says only a few Naxal strongholds remain in South Bastar and promises they'll be dealt with soon.
Since January 2024, over 2,100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1,785 have been arrested, and 477 have been eliminated.
The government's approach is clear: those who give up violence are welcomed back, but those who keep fighting will face the wrath of our forces.
Shah reaffirmed the goal to end Naxalism by March 2026, saying these surrenders show security efforts are working.