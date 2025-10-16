Punjab DIG arrested for taking bribe to settle claim

Bhullar is being questioned by the CBI

The CBI stepped in after a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh raised a complaint.

Investigators kept Bhullar under close watch and later raided his office, home, and another spot to gather evidence.

To keep things fair, no Punjab Police officers were involved in the operation.

Bhullar, a 2007-batch IPS officer and son of ex-Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar, is now being questioned by the CBI.