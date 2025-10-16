Next Article
Punjab DIG arrested for taking bribe to settle claim
India
Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Punjab's Deputy Inspector General for Ropar range, was arrested by the CBI at his Mohali office this Thursday.
He was allegedly caught taking a ₹5 lakh bribe—the first installment, according to the complainant, for settling a claim.
Bhullar is being questioned by the CBI
The CBI stepped in after a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh raised a complaint.
Investigators kept Bhullar under close watch and later raided his office, home, and another spot to gather evidence.
To keep things fair, no Punjab Police officers were involved in the operation.
Bhullar, a 2007-batch IPS officer and son of ex-Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar, is now being questioned by the CBI.