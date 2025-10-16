Next Article
Maharashtra: 10 kids hurt after van falls off bridge
India
A van carrying 10 schoolchildren in Maharashtra's Bhandara district crashed off a bridge after the driver swerved to dodge big potholes.
All the kids were hurt and quickly taken to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported.
Parents, locals, hospital staff are trying to comfort kids
The crash has locals pretty upset, with many calling out the Public Works Department for letting roads get so bad.
Social media is full of frustrated posts, and some residents are even jokingly calling Bhandara the "district of lakes" because of all the water-filled potholes.
Parents and hospital staff have been doing their best to comfort the shaken kids.