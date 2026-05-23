Twisha Sharma case: cousin criticizes Samarth Singh's emotionless reaction
India
Twisha Sharma's dowry death case has taken a tense turn, as her cousin Ashish publicly criticized Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, for showing no emotion during court hearings, even after being remanded.
Ashish told reporters that Singh's lack of sorrow felt like he was totally disconnected from Twisha, and others in the courtroom noticed it too.
Madhya Pradesh orders CBI probe
With the Madhya Pradesh government ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Twisha's death, her family is feeling hopeful but anxious about delays, like the second postmortem happening 11 days after she passed away.
Her brother Major Harshit Sharma urged the CBI to act fast during Singh's remand, saying they should not waste time and need to ensure justice is served.