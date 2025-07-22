Next Article
Two separate road accidents in Punjab kill 6, injure several
Two major road accidents in Punjab on Sunday left six people dead and several more hurt.
In Bathinda, a car crash near Lehra Bega toll plaza killed four college students—Manpreet Singh, Jobanpreet Singh, Harman Singh, and Ramanpreet Kaur.
Meanwhile in Hoshiarpur, a Toyota Etios slammed into a police post, leading to two more deaths and multiple injuries.
Details of the crashes
The Bathinda crash was triggered by a tire burst that sent the car into another vehicle; police are checking if it was also driving on the wrong side.
In Hoshiarpur, the driver was reportedly drunk when he hit the police post—he's now booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.
Both cases are being actively investigated by local authorities.