UK vlogger confronts man who harassed wife in India
UK travel vlogger Alex Wanders confronted a local man in Amritsar after he allegedly harassed Wanders's wife, Amina, by asking for her phone number.
The moment was caught on video and shared to Instagram, where it drew widespread attention.
Wanders described it as just another "normal day in India," highlighting how uncomfortable the situation was for them.
Amritsar Police responded to the post
The video sparked a wave of support online, with users praising Wanders's calm response and sharing emergency helplines for safety. Some even encouraged him to file a police complaint.
The buzz reached Amritsar Police too—they commented on the post asking for more details, suggesting they might look into the incident further.