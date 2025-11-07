UK vlogger confronts man who harassed wife in India India Nov 07, 2025

UK travel vlogger Alex Wanders confronted a local man in Amritsar after he allegedly harassed Wanders's wife, Amina, by asking for her phone number.

The moment was caught on video and shared to Instagram, where it drew widespread attention.

Wanders described it as just another "normal day in India," highlighting how uncomfortable the situation was for them.