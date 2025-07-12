Next Article
Unveiling the tragic Air India crash details
Air India flight AI 171 crashed just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, 2025, leading to the loss of 260 lives.
According to a new investigation report, both engines shut down almost at once because of a critical fuel supply error.
Both engines shut down almost at once
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau found that "the fuel cutoff switches for Engine 1 and Engine 2 changed from RUN to CUTOFF positions within one second of each other," cutting off fuel and causing the engines to fail.
The report stresses how vital careful fuel management is in aviation, pointing to this mistake as the main reason for the tragic accident.