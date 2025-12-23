Next Article
UP: 2 dead, 16 injured in multi-vehicle crash amid dense fog
India
A serious pile-up on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Amethi, UP, left two people dead and 16 hurt after a truck lost control in heavy fog and hit a railing.
The crash set off a chain reaction with three more trucks, a car, and a bus getting involved—all because visibility was so bad on Tuesday, December 23.
Foggy roads causing more accidents lately
Rescue teams are still working at the Musafirkhana site to help those affected.
This isn't an isolated case—earlier today, another fog-related accident happened near Moradabad.
With several deadly crashes this month (including one that killed 13 on December 16), officials are warning about dense fog across northern India until December 29.