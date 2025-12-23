UP: 2 dead, 16 injured in multi-vehicle crash amid dense fog India Dec 23, 2025

A serious pile-up on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Amethi, UP, left two people dead and 16 hurt after a truck lost control in heavy fog and hit a railing.

The crash set off a chain reaction with three more trucks, a car, and a bus getting involved—all because visibility was so bad on Tuesday, December 23.