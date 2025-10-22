Next Article
UP: Air quality deteriorates after Diwali; Gorakhpur, Kanpur record jump
India
After Diwali celebrations, air pollution shot up across major cities in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow's Air Quality Index (AQI) jumped from a moderate 144 to a poor 250 just overnight, while Gorakhpur and Kanpur also saw big increases.
The numbers come straight from the Central Pollution Control Board's latest data.
Ghaziabad, Noida also recorded AQI levels above 320
Western UP cities like Ghaziabad and Noida aren't faring any better—both recorded AQI levels above 320, which experts say falls into the "very poor" category.
At these levels, it's common to feel breathing discomfort, and experts warn that long exposure can raise your risk of respiratory issues.