Indian in South Africa found dead; family suspects murder India Oct 22, 2025

Battula Srinivas, a 32-year-old from Telangana working in South Africa, was found dead near his home in what was reported to the family as a suicide.

But his family, who got the news on Diwali, isn't convinced and suspects foul play.

They have asked the Telangana government to look into the matter to find out what really happened.