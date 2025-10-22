Next Article
Indian in South Africa found dead; family suspects murder
India
Battula Srinivas, a 32-year-old from Telangana working in South Africa, was found dead near his home in what was reported to the family as a suicide.
But his family, who got the news on Diwali, isn't convinced and suspects foul play.
They have asked the Telangana government to look into the matter to find out what really happened.
Family demands justice, employer silent
Srinivas's family points to photos showing his feet on the ground, saying this doesn't add up with the suicide story.
They're also frustrated by his employer's silence and have asked the Telangana government to step in.
The case has sparked fresh worries about the safety of Indians working abroad, with his family hoping for answers and justice.