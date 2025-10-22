Next Article
Cyclone alert for Thoothukudi; fishing suspended, schools closed
IMD has issued a cyclone alert for Thoothukudi after spotting a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal that could turn into a cyclone.
Fishing has been suspended—boats are staying docked, and anyone at sea is being called back.
People along coast told to avoid shoreline
People living along the coast are being told to avoid the shoreline and keep an eye on weather updates because of rough seas and strong winds.
After days of nonstop rain, Thoothukudi is already dealing with flooding.
Plus, schools in Chennai are closed today (October 22) as more heavy rain is expected through this week.