Karnataka: Boy kicked, another beaten for missing school India Oct 22, 2025

Two separate incidents in Karnataka have put the spotlight on corporal punishment in schools.

In Chitradurga, a teacher allegedly kicked a nine-year-old boy for calling home without informing the teacher at his residential school.

In Bengaluru, another nine-year-old was reportedly beaten with a PVC pipe and locked in a room by the principal and teachers after missing two days of school.