Karnataka: Boy kicked, another beaten for missing school
India
Two separate incidents in Karnataka have put the spotlight on corporal punishment in schools.
In Chitradurga, a teacher allegedly kicked a nine-year-old boy for calling home without informing the teacher at his residential school.
In Bengaluru, another nine-year-old was reportedly beaten with a PVC pipe and locked in a room by the principal and teachers after missing two days of school.
Both cases being investigated as violations of laws
After video of the Chitradurga incident spread online, police arrested the teacher involved.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru police filed an FIR against the principal and two teachers based on a complaint from the student's mother.
Both cases are being investigated as violations of laws that protect children from physical and mental harassment at school.