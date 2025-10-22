Tamil Nadu readies shelters for possible cyclone; schools closed
What's the story
Tamil Nadu is bracing for a possible cyclone as the Northeast monsoon intensifies. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a cyclone alert and heavy rainfall warnings for several districts. In light of the situation, the state government has declared school and college holidays in multiple regions as a precautionary measure. Several districts in Tamil Nadu are also formulating rescue and relief preparations as the northeast monsoon intensifies, officials said.
Weather update
Low-pressure area likely to turn into depression
RMC Director B Amudha said a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure system, approximately 400km from Chennai. "By noon tomorrow, there is a possibility that the system will strengthen into a Depression," Amudha said. She added that while the system is expected to intensify up to the deep depression stage, "the possibility of it developing into a cyclone or storm can only be said with some certainty after it has become a depression."
Educational institutions shut
Schools, colleges shut in several districts
In Chennai, all schools will remain closed on Wednesday due to the heavy rainfall. Similar orders have been issued for Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, and Trichy, where both schools and colleges will be shut. Thoothukudi has also announced a school closure, while Salem and Pudukottai districts have declared holidays for schools. Puducherry and Karaikal administrations have also announced the closure of educational institutions due to the continuing downpour.
Weather warnings
Red, orange alerts issued for several districts
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for eight districts: Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram. An orange alert has been issued for Chennai along with Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari. On October 22, extremely heavy rain is expected in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, and Puducherry, while an orange alert remains in place for Chennai on Thursday.
Government response
Fishermen warned against venturing into sea
Chief Minister MK Stalin has reviewed the preparedness of government machinery and instructed officials to respond swiftly to public grievances. He also directed district collectors to keep relief camps ready with arrangements for food, drinking water, and medicines. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and South Andaman Sea from October 23-26 due to squally winds reaching 45-55km/h, gusting up to 65km/h.