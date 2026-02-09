UP: Dalit man loses vision in eye after caste attack
In Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, a young Dalit man named Rahul lost vision in his left eye after a violent caste-based attack on Friday.
The accused, Shankar Bind, allegedly stabbed Rahul's eye with a motorcycle key during an argument that began when Rahul went to a canal in the Aurai area to defecate.
The situation escalated quickly—Bind reportedly used caste slurs and threatened to kill Rahul before attacking him.
Rahul was rushed to a hospital but had to be shifted to Varanasi due to the severity of his injuries; his condition remains critical.
Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint from Rahul's father.
Meanwhile, Bind fled the spot after locals gathered there, and police continue their investigation into the assault.