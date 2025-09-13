UP faces 70% rainfall deficit in September India Sep 13, 2025

Uttar Pradesh has seen a sharp 64% drop in rainfall so far this September—just 16.2mm instead of the usual 45.5mm.

Eastern UP is feeling it most, with a 70% deficit, while even western parts are much drier than normal.

Oddly, Agra faced flooding as the Yamuna overflowed despite the overall dry spell.