UP faces 70% rainfall deficit in September
Uttar Pradesh has seen a sharp 64% drop in rainfall so far this September—just 16.2mm instead of the usual 45.5mm.
Eastern UP is feeling it most, with a 70% deficit, while even western parts are much drier than normal.
Oddly, Agra faced flooding as the Yamuna overflowed despite the overall dry spell.
IMD predicts scattered showers next week
This unusual weather means some cities like Agra deal with unexpected floods.
The India Meteorological Department says there's hope for scattered showers between September 15-18, especially in western UP and Lucknow.