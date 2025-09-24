UP: School headmaster beats officer with belt during inquiry

Verma suspended, case to be registered

Verma also tore up important documents and got into a scuffle with an office clerk who tried to help.

Staff managed to hold Verma until police arrived; he was arrested on the spot and suspended from his job.

A formal complaint has been filed and police stated that a case will be registered for assaulting an officer on duty.

While Verma denies the harassment charges and claims he was being pressured, authorities are continuing their investigation.