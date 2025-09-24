UP: School headmaster beats officer with belt during inquiry
In Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, a government school headmaster, Brijendra Verma, allegedly attacked Basic Education Officer Akhilesh Pratap Singh with a belt during an official inquiry on Tuesday.
Singh was questioning Verma about harassment complaints against him when things turned violent—CCTV footage shows Verma slamming a file on the desk, attacking Singh with a belt, and later smashing Singh's phone when he tried to call the police.
Verma suspended, case to be registered
Verma also tore up important documents and got into a scuffle with an office clerk who tried to help.
Staff managed to hold Verma until police arrived; he was arrested on the spot and suspended from his job.
A formal complaint has been filed and police stated that a case will be registered for assaulting an officer on duty.
While Verma denies the harassment charges and claims he was being pressured, authorities are continuing their investigation.