UP to give 50,000 scooters to top 5% female graduates

Big news for students in Uttar Pradesh: the state is set to distribute 50,000 free scooters starting in October-November 2026 to the top 5% of female graduates from state, private, and government-aided colleges for the 2025-26 session.

This Rani Lakshmi Bai Scooty Scheme is all about helping young women get to college more easily and was one of BJP's key promises in the 2022 assembly elections.