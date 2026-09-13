UP to give 50,000 scooters to top 5% female graduates
Big news for students in Uttar Pradesh: the state is set to distribute 50,000 free scooters starting in October-November 2026 to the top 5% of female graduates from state, private, and government-aided colleges for the 2025-26 session.
This Rani Lakshmi Bai Scooty Scheme is all about helping young women get to college more easily and was one of BJP's key promises in the 2022 assembly elections.
Higher education floats ₹320cr scooty tender
Scooter distribution kicks off between October and November 2026, wrapping up by January 2027.
The higher education department has floated a tender on GeM for procurement of 40,000 scooties at an estimated cost of ₹320 crore, making sure these rides are safe and reliable.
If you're among the top scorers, this could make your daily commute a whole lot smoother, and help you focus on your studies without worrying about transport costs.